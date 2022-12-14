1944

Double Indemnity

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 1944

Studio

Paramount

Unsuspecting Mr. Dietrichson becomes increasingly accident prone after his icily calculating wife encourages him to sign a double indemnity policy proposed by a smooth-talking insurance agent. Against a backdrop of distinctly California settings, the partners in crime plan the perfect murder to collect the insurance. Perfect until a claims manager gets a familiar feeling of foul play and pursues the matter relentlessly.

Cast

Fred MacMurrayWalter Neff
Barbara StanwyckPhyllis Dietrichson
Edward G. RobinsonBarton Keyes
Porter HallMr. Jackson
Richard GainesEdward S. Norton Jr.
Jean HeatherLola Dietrichson

View Full Cast >

Images