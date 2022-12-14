Unsuspecting Mr. Dietrichson becomes increasingly accident prone after his icily calculating wife encourages him to sign a double indemnity policy proposed by a smooth-talking insurance agent. Against a backdrop of distinctly California settings, the partners in crime plan the perfect murder to collect the insurance. Perfect until a claims manager gets a familiar feeling of foul play and pursues the matter relentlessly.
|Fred MacMurray
|Walter Neff
|Barbara Stanwyck
|Phyllis Dietrichson
|Edward G. Robinson
|Barton Keyes
|Porter Hall
|Mr. Jackson
|Richard Gaines
|Edward S. Norton Jr.
|Jean Heather
|Lola Dietrichson
