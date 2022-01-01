1992

Double O Kid

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 1992

Studio

Not Available

Lance, a teenager, dreams to be a secret agent when he is suddenly in the middle of an hacker intrigue which aims at an international environmental congress. Lance gets in possession of a computer access card one of which the hackers are in urgent need of for their operation. Lance begins to play with the hackers, seeing his dream come true.

Cast

Brigitte NielsenRhonda
Wallace ShawnCashpot
Nicole EggertMelinda
John Rhys-DaviesRudi Von Kseenbaum
Karen BlackMrs. Elliot
Seth GreenChip

