Double O Kid

Lance, a teenager, dreams to be a secret agent when he is suddenly in the middle of an hacker intrigue which aims at an international environmental congress. Lance gets in possession of a computer access card one of which the hackers are in urgent need of for their operation. Lance begins to play with the hackers, seeing his dream come true.
|Brigitte Nielsen
|Rhonda
|Wallace Shawn
|Cashpot
|Nicole Eggert
|Melinda
|John Rhys-Davies
|Rudi Von Kseenbaum
|Karen Black
|Mrs. Elliot
|Seth Green
|Chip
