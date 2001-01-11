Double Take

The governor of a Mexican state is assassinated. Soon after, junior executive Daryl Chase's life turns upside down: after he flags a huge transfer of funds from a Mexican account as probably illegal, he's attacked in his apartment, rescued by a CIA agent, finds his secretary shot dead, and witnesses two cops get killed. He calls the CIA guy who tells him to grab the next train to Mexico. Leaving M
|Orlando Jones
|Daryl Chase
|Eddie Griffin
|Freddy Tiffany
|Garcelle Beauvais
|Chloe
|Gary Grubbs
|Daniel Roebuck
|Edward Herrmann
|Charles Allsworth
View Full Cast >