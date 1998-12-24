1998

Down in the Delta

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1998

Studio

Amen Ra Films

Rosa Lynn sends her druggie daughter Loretta and her children Thomas and Tracy away from the big city to live with their uncle Earl in the ancestral home in rural Mississippi. Earl puts Loretta to work in his restaurant, Just Chicken, while also telling them about the generations of their family, the Sinclairs, dating back to their time in slavery before the the Civil War.

Cast

Alfre WoodardLoretta Sinclair
Al Freeman, Jr.Earl Sinclair
Esther RolleAnnie Sinclair
Mary AliceRosa Lynn Sinclair
Loretta DevineZenia
Wesley SnipesWill Sinclair

View Full Cast >

Images