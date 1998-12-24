Down in the Delta

Rosa Lynn sends her druggie daughter Loretta and her children Thomas and Tracy away from the big city to live with their uncle Earl in the ancestral home in rural Mississippi. Earl puts Loretta to work in his restaurant, Just Chicken, while also telling them about the generations of their family, the Sinclairs, dating back to their time in slavery before the the Civil War.
|Alfre Woodard
|Loretta Sinclair
|Al Freeman, Jr.
|Earl Sinclair
|Esther Rolle
|Annie Sinclair
|Mary Alice
|Rosa Lynn Sinclair
|Loretta Devine
|Zenia
|Wesley Snipes
|Will Sinclair
