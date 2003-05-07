2003

Down with Love

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 7th, 2003

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

Aaaah... it's New York City in 1962, and love is blooming between a journalist and a feminist advice author, who's falling head over heels despite her beau's playboy lifestyle. An homage to the early 1960s sex comedies that starred Rock Hudson and Doris Day. The story follows a best-selling female advice author who has all the answers until a sly journalist playboy starts asking the questions.

Cast

Renée ZellwegerBarbara Novak
Ewan McGregorCatcher Block
Sarah PaulsonVikki Hiller
David Hyde PiercePeter MacMannus
Rachel DratchGladys
Jack PlotnickMaurice

View Full Cast >

Images