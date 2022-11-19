Down with Your Hands... You Scum!

Not Available

This audaciously dishonest spaghetti western from prolific director Demofilo Fidani (using the pseudonym "Lucky Dickerson") was created piecemeal using lengthy sequences from Fidani's previous films. The premise has legendary gunslinger Django (Hunt Powers) recounting some of his greatest adventures to a rapt Wild Bill Hickock (Gerardo Rossi as Jerry Ross) in a saloon. The stories which Django tells are entire scenes from such Fidani films as Arrivano Django e Sartana... E la Fine! (1970), Inginocchiati Straniero... i Cadaveri non Fanno Ombra (1971), and Quel Maledetto Giorno d'Inverno Django e Sartana... all'Ultimo Sangue (1971). Fidani regulars Gordon Mitchell, Dennis Colt and Lucky McMurray also appear.