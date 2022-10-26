An unemployed doctor turned cab driver becomes a local hero when he converts his taxi into a mobile clinic. Dr. CABBIE is the heart warming journey of a young Indian Doctor who immigrates to Canada with the selfless ambition of healing others while beginning a new life in the land of opportunity. Dr. CABBIE discovers his true purpose and true love when he embarks upon this journey of a doctor turned cabbie.
|Kunal Nayyar
|Tony
|Isabelle Kaif
|Simone
|Adrianne Palicki
|Natalie Wilman
