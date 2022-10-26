Not Available

Dr. Cabbie

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

First Take Entertainment

An unemployed doctor turned cab driver becomes a local hero when he converts his taxi into a mobile clinic. Dr. CABBIE is the heart warming journey of a young Indian Doctor who immigrates to Canada with the selfless ambition of healing others while beginning a new life in the land of opportunity. Dr. CABBIE discovers his true purpose and true love when he embarks upon this journey of a doctor turned cabbie.

Cast

Kunal NayyarTony
Isabelle KaifSimone
Adrianne PalickiNatalie Wilman

