Known for delivering classic pub rock, Dr. Feelgood cuts loose in this gritty homespun show, filmed live at London's Town and Country Club. Tracks include "Date Bait," "Too Much Trouble," "Baby Jane," "Roxette," "Milk & Alcohol," "Ninety-Nine & a Half," "I Can Tell," "Instinct To Survive," "Down by the Jetty Blues," "Back in the Night," "She Does it Right," "Going Back Home," "Down at the Doctors," "Waiting for Saturday," "Bony Maronie" and more.