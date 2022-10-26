Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine

In this campy spy movie spoof Dr. Goldfoot (Vincent Price) has invented an army of bikini-clad robots who are programmed to seek out wealthy men and charm them into signing over their assets. Secret agent Craig Gamble (Frankie Avalon) and millionaire Todd Armstrong set out to foil his fiendish plot.
|Vincent Price
|Dr. Goldfoot
|Frankie Avalon
|Craig Gamble
|Dwayne Hickman
|Todd Armstrong
|Jack Mullaney
|Igor
|Fred Clark
|Donald J. Penney, SIC man
|Annette Funicello
|Girl in Dungeon
