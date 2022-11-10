Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog

Dr. Horrible, an aspiring supervillain with his own video blog, is attempting to join the prestigious Evil League of Evil (led by the legendary "thoroughbred of sin", Bad Horse), but his plans are usually foiled by the egotistical superhero Captain Hammer. Dr. Horrible's life is thrown for a loop when he falls in love with Penny, a beautiful and optimistic advocate for the homeless he meets at the laundromat.
|Neil Patrick Harris
|Billy
|Nathan Fillion
|Captain Hammer
|Felicia Day
|Penny
|Simon Helberg
|Moist
|Jed Whedon
|Bad Horse Chorus #2/ Dead Bowie
|Rob Reinis
|Bad Horse Chorus #3/ Moving Guy (as Robert Reinis)
