1972

Dr Jekyll & Sister Hyde

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 1972

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

In foggy London Dr Jekyll experiments on newly deceased women determined to discover an elixir for immortal life. Success enables his spectacular transformation into the beautiful but psychotic Sister Hyde who stalks the dark alleys of Whitechapel for young, innocent, female victims, ensuring continuation of the bloodstained research. With each transformation Sister Hyde becomes the more dominant personality, determined to eventually suppress the frail, ineffectual Dr Jekyll forever.

Cast

Martine BeswickSister Hyde
Gerald SimProfessor Robertson
Lewis FianderHoward
Susan BrodrickSusan
Dorothy AlisonMrs. Spencer
Ivor DeanBurke

Images