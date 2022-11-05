Dr. Renault's Secret

1942

A remake of the 1927 horror film "The Wizard". Dr. Larry Forbes(Sheppard Strudwick)arrives in a remote French village to visit his fiancee (Lynne Roberts) who lives with her scientist father Dr. Renault (George Zucco) and his Ape-like manservant Noel. Several Murders coincide with Dr Forbes arrival, with clues pointing in multiple directions.