1942

Dr. Renault's Secret

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 18th, 1942

Studio

20th Century Fox

A remake of the 1927 horror film "The Wizard". Dr. Larry Forbes(Sheppard Strudwick)arrives in a remote French village to visit his fiancee (Lynne Roberts) who lives with her scientist father Dr. Renault (George Zucco) and his Ape-like manservant Noel. Several Murders coincide with Dr Forbes arrival, with clues pointing in multiple directions.

Cast

J. Carrol NaishNoel
Shepperd StrudwickDr. Larry Forbes
Lynne RobertsMadelon Renault
Arthur ShieldsInspector Duval
Mike MazurkiRogell
Eugene BordenCoroner

Images