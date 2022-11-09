1964

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 28th, 1964

Studio

Hawk Films

An insane general starts a process to nuclear holocaust that a war room of politicians and generals frantically try to stop. A classic black and white war satire from director Stanley Kubrick starring Peter Sellers.

Cast

Peter SellersGroup Capt. Lionel Mandrake / President Merkin Muffley / Dr. Strangelove
George C. ScottGeneral "Buck" Turgidson
Sterling HaydenBrigadier General Jack D. Ripper
Keenan WynnColonel Bat Guano
Slim PickensMajor "King" Kong
Peter BullBotschafter De Sadesky

Images

