Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

An insane general starts a process to nuclear holocaust that a war room of politicians and generals frantically try to stop. A classic black and white war satire from director Stanley Kubrick starring Peter Sellers.
|Peter Sellers
|Group Capt. Lionel Mandrake / President Merkin Muffley / Dr. Strangelove
|George C. Scott
|General "Buck" Turgidson
|Sterling Hayden
|Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper
|Keenan Wynn
|Colonel Bat Guano
|Slim Pickens
|Major "King" Kong
|Peter Bull
|Botschafter De Sadesky
