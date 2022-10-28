Dr. Who and the Daleks

Scientist Doctor Who accidentally activates his new invention, the Tardis, a time machine disguised as a police telephone box. Doctor Who, his two grand-daughters, and Barbara's boyfriend Ian are transported through time and space to the planet Skaro, where a peaceful race of Thals are under threat of nuclear attack from the planet's other inhabitants: the robotic mutant Daleks. Overview Written by Alexander Lum
|Peter Cushing
|Doctor Who
|Roy Castle
|Ian
|Jennie Linden
|Barbara
|Roberta Tovey
|Susan
|Barrie Ingham
|Alydon
|Michael Coles
|Ganatus
View Full Cast >