1966

Dr. Who and the Daleks

  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1966

Studio

AARU Productions

Scientist Doctor Who accidentally activates his new invention, the Tardis, a time machine disguised as a police telephone box. Doctor Who, his two grand-daughters, and Barbara's boyfriend Ian are transported through time and space to the planet Skaro, where a peaceful race of Thals are under threat of nuclear attack from the planet's other inhabitants: the robotic mutant Daleks. Overview Written by Alexander Lum

Cast

Peter CushingDoctor Who
Roy CastleIan
Jennie LindenBarbara
Roberta ToveySusan
Barrie InghamAlydon
Michael ColesGanatus

Images