Drácula, el musical

Based in B. Stoker's novel, the musical that triumphed in Argentina and the world for 25 five years, is a success of Pepe Cibrián Campoy, his author and director, and of Ángel Malher, his composer. The musical picks up the story of count Dracula, inmortalized by Bram Stoker in his 1897 novel, with an exceptional cast leaded by, in the role of Dracula, Juan Rodó; Candela Cibrian in the role of Mina, Jonathan's enamored, who's interpreted by Leonel Fransezze; Luna Pérez Lening embodies Lucy's cousin, possessed by the count's spirit; the nanny is played by Adriana Rolla and, as Van Helsing, Germán Barceló. This invaluable cast is accompanied by talented dancers and singers as the ensemble.