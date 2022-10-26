Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

In the shadow of Castle Dracula, the Prince of Darkness is revived by blood trickling from the head-wound of an unconscious priest attempting exorcism. And once more fear and terror strikes Transylvania as the undead Prince of Darkness stalks the village of Keineneburg to ensnare victims and satisfy his evil thirst.
|Barry Andrews
|Paul
|Veronica Carlson
|Maria Mueller
|Rupert Davies
|Monsignor Ernst Mueller
|Marion Mathie
|Anna Mueller
|Ewan Hooper
|The Village Priest
|Barbara Ewing
|Zena
View Full Cast >