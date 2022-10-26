1969

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 1969

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

In the shadow of Castle Dracula, the Prince of Darkness is revived by blood trickling from the head-wound of an unconscious priest attempting exorcism. And once more fear and terror strikes Transylvania as the undead Prince of Darkness stalks the village of Keineneburg to ensnare victims and satisfy his evil thirst.

Cast

Barry AndrewsPaul
Veronica CarlsonMaria Mueller
Rupert DaviesMonsignor Ernst Mueller
Marion MathieAnna Mueller
Ewan HooperThe Village Priest
Barbara EwingZena

