1993

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 9th, 1993

Studio

Toei Animation

Mr. Money is holding another Tenka'ichi Budokai and Mr. Satan invites everyone in the world to join in. Little does he know that Bojack, an ancient villain who has escaped his prison, is competing. Since Goku is currently dead, it is up to Gohan, Vegita, and Trunks to defeat Bojack and his henchman.

Cast

Daisuke GōriMr. Satan (voice)
Tesshō GendaBojack (voice)
Toshio FurukawaPiccolo (voice)
Mayumi TanakaKuririn (voice)
Takeshi KusaoFuture Trunks (voice)
Tomoko MaruoZangya (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images