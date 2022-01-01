Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound

Mr. Money is holding another Tenka'ichi Budokai and Mr. Satan invites everyone in the world to join in. Little does he know that Bojack, an ancient villain who has escaped his prison, is competing. Since Goku is currently dead, it is up to Gohan, Vegita, and Trunks to defeat Bojack and his henchman.
|Daisuke Gōri
|Mr. Satan (voice)
|Tesshō Genda
|Bojack (voice)
|Toshio Furukawa
|Piccolo (voice)
|Mayumi Tanaka
|Kuririn (voice)
|Takeshi Kusao
|Future Trunks (voice)
|Tomoko Maruo
|Zangya (voice)
