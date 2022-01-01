1994

Dragon Ball Z: Broly - Second Coming

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 11th, 1994

Studio

Toei Animation

The film opens with a Saiyan Space pod flying through space and crash-landing on Earth out of which a wounded Saiyan crawls out: Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan. The wounded Broly shouts out in frustation and turns into normal form. The place soon freezes, trapping him in it and he falls into a coma.

Cast

Takeshi KusaoTrunks (voice)
Bin ShimadaBroly (voice)
Yuuko MinaguchiVidel (voice)
Mayumi TanakaKuririn (voice)
Jôji YanamiNarrator (voice)
Masako NozawaSon Goku / Son Gohan / Son Goten (voice)

