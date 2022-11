Not Available

This thrilling compendium collects three episodes (183-185) of the popular anime series. In "Final Round," Goku advances to the tournament's final round where he will have to face the warrior Pikkon; in "Goku vs. Pikkon," the tournament nears its conclusion as Goku and Pikkon power up to their most explosive levels; and in "Gohan Goes to High School," Gohan stops a truckload of bank robbers on the way to his first day of high school.