1992

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 10th, 1992

Studio

Toei Animation

Dr. Gero's Androids #13, #14, and #15 are awakened by the laboratory computers and immediately head to the mall where Goku is shopping. After Goku, Trunks, and Vegita defeat #14 and #15, #13 absorbs their inner computers and becomes a super being greater than the original three separately were. Now it is up to Goku to stop him.

Cast

Ryō HorikawaVegeta (voice)
Takeshi KusaoFuture Trunks (voice)
Toshio FurukawaPiccolo (voice)
Mayumi TanakaKuririn (voice)
Kōhei MiyauchiMuten Roshi (voice)
Kazuyuki SogabeAndroid 13 (voice)

