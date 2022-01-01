Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13

Dr. Gero's Androids #13, #14, and #15 are awakened by the laboratory computers and immediately head to the mall where Goku is shopping. After Goku, Trunks, and Vegita defeat #14 and #15, #13 absorbs their inner computers and becomes a super being greater than the original three separately were. Now it is up to Goku to stop him.
|Ryō Horikawa
|Vegeta (voice)
|Takeshi Kusao
|Future Trunks (voice)
|Toshio Furukawa
|Piccolo (voice)
|Mayumi Tanaka
|Kuririn (voice)
|Kōhei Miyauchi
|Muten Roshi (voice)
|Kazuyuki Sogabe
|Android 13 (voice)
