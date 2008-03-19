2008

Dragon Hunters

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 2008

Studio

Futurikon

Dragon Hunters is a fantastic tale telling the adventures of two dragon hunters: the world has become a vast conglomerate of islands of varying size and shape. This babbling universe is mainly peopled with ruthless rogues, surly peasants and illiterate, petty lords Their main concerns revolve around two fundamental rules : Eat and don't get eaten.

Cast

Vincent LindonLian-Chu
Patrick TimsitGwizdo
Philippe NahonLe Seigneur Arnold
Amanda LearGildas
Marie DrionZoé
Jeremy PrevostHector (voice)

Images