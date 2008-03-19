Dragon Hunters is a fantastic tale telling the adventures of two dragon hunters: the world has become a vast conglomerate of islands of varying size and shape. This babbling universe is mainly peopled with ruthless rogues, surly peasants and illiterate, petty lords Their main concerns revolve around two fundamental rules : Eat and don't get eaten.
|Vincent Lindon
|Lian-Chu
|Patrick Timsit
|Gwizdo
|Philippe Nahon
|Le Seigneur Arnold
|Amanda Lear
|Gildas
|Marie Drion
|Zoé
|Jeremy Prevost
|Hector (voice)
