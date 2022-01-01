Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

This film is a glimpse into the life, love and the unconquerable spirit of the legendary Bruce Lee. From a childhod of rigorous martial arts training, Lee realizes his dream of opening his own kung-fu school in America. Before long, he is discovered by a Hollywood producer and begins a meteroric rise to fame and an all too short reign as one the most charasmatic action heroes in cinema history.
|Jason Scott Lee
|Bruce Lee
|Lauren Holly
|Linda Lee
|Robert Wagner
|Bill Krieger
|Michael Learned
|Vivian Emery
|Nancy Kwan
|Gussie Yang
|Lim Kay Tong
|Philip Tan
