1993

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 6th, 1993

Studio

Raffaella De Laurentiis Productions

This film is a glimpse into the life, love and the unconquerable spirit of the legendary Bruce Lee. From a childhod of rigorous martial arts training, Lee realizes his dream of opening his own kung-fu school in America. Before long, he is discovered by a Hollywood producer and begins a meteroric rise to fame and an all too short reign as one the most charasmatic action heroes in cinema history.

Cast

Jason Scott LeeBruce Lee
Lauren HollyLinda Lee
Robert WagnerBill Krieger
Michael LearnedVivian Emery
Nancy KwanGussie Yang
Lim Kay TongPhilip Tan

Images