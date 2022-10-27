Dragonfyre

A battle-weary ex-Special Forces Operative buys a ranch in remote American West to flee from the world, and encounters a strange series of trespassers, including a beautiful elf princess and a Native American mystic and Orcs. When the Orcs invade his property, John must give up his isolation to become a hero, before the Orcs unleash their dragon god on our world.
|Rusty Joiner
|John Norton
|Isaac C. Singleton Jr.
|Fangmark
|Maclain Nelson
|Scooter
|Clare Niederpruem
|Katie McQueen
|Jake Van Wagoner
|Leeroy
|Adam Johnson
|Gorejaw
