2015

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 23rd, 2015

Studio

Raffaella Productions

When aspiring knight Gareth goes in search of a fallen comet rumored to contain gold, he is shocked to instead find the dragon Drago. After Drago saves Gareth's life the two become intricately bonded, and must work together to defeat an evil sorcerer and stop his reign of terror. Along the way, Gareth learns the true meaning of being a knight in this fantasy action-adventure for the ages.

Cast

Tamzin MerchantRhonu
Jassa AhluwaliaLorne
Ben KingsleyDrago (Voice)
Jonjo O'NeillTraevor
Christopher FairbankPotter
Ozama OanceaBegilda

