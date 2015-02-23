Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse

When aspiring knight Gareth goes in search of a fallen comet rumored to contain gold, he is shocked to instead find the dragon Drago. After Drago saves Gareth's life the two become intricately bonded, and must work together to defeat an evil sorcerer and stop his reign of terror. Along the way, Gareth learns the true meaning of being a knight in this fantasy action-adventure for the ages.
|Tamzin Merchant
|Rhonu
|Jassa Ahluwalia
|Lorne
|Ben Kingsley
|Drago (Voice)
|Jonjo O'Neill
|Traevor
|Christopher Fairbank
|Potter
|Ozama Oancea
|Begilda
