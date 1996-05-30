1996

DragonHeart

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 30th, 1996

Studio

Universal Pictures

In an ancient time when majestic fire-breathers soared through the skies, a knight named Bowen comes face to face and heart to heart with the last dragon on Earth, Draco. Taking up arms to suppress a tyrant king, Bowen soon realizes his task will be harder than he'd imagined: If he kills the king, Draco will die as well.

Cast

David ThewlisKing Einon
Pete PostlethwaiteGilbert of Glockenspur
Dina MeyerKara
Julie ChristieQueen Aislinn
Sean ConneryDraco (voice)
John GielgudKing Arthur (voice) (uncredited)

Images