DragonHeart

In an ancient time when majestic fire-breathers soared through the skies, a knight named Bowen comes face to face and heart to heart with the last dragon on Earth, Draco. Taking up arms to suppress a tyrant king, Bowen soon realizes his task will be harder than he'd imagined: If he kills the king, Draco will die as well.
|David Thewlis
|King Einon
|Pete Postlethwaite
|Gilbert of Glockenspur
|Dina Meyer
|Kara
|Julie Christie
|Queen Aislinn
|Sean Connery
|Draco (voice)
|John Gielgud
|King Arthur (voice) (uncredited)
