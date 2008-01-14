Dragonlance: Dragons Of Autumn Twilight

After five years apart, searching the world of Krynn for proof of the existence of the true gods, a group of adventurers reach their goal in the form of a barbarian woman carrying a miraculous blue crystal staff. Soon they are thrust into war as an army of dragons overtakes their homeland.
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Raistlin Majere (Voice)
|Lucy Lawless
|Goldmoon (voice)
|Michael Rosenbaum
|Tanthalas 'Tanis' Half-Elven (Voice)
|Fred Tatasciore
|Flint Fireforge / Fewmaster Toede (voice)
|Michelle Trachtenberg
|Tika (voice)
|Rino Romano
|Caramon Majere (voice)
