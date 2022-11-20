Not Available

In 1992 a 300 km mountain race was run along the mountainous spine of Wales. Over five days the Worlds leading mountain runners undertook an incredible adventure across wild, trackless, remote and mountainous terrain. Very few made it to the finishing line and the legend of the Dragon's Back Race™ was born. Twenty years later 84 runners from 15 countries are lining up in Conwy Castle looking to repeat the feat. Many had considered the 1992 Dragon's Back Race™ to be the toughest mountain running event ever organised. However, the 2012 route was harder still and included all the Welsh 3,000ft mountains on the first day, a number of additional summits on the other days and less road running throughout as the course weaves through the stunning Welsh mountains. The Dragon's Back Race™ is one of the hardest mountain races in the World.