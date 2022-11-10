1988

Dragons Forever

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 1988

Studio

Golden Way Films Ltd.

Jackie Chan stars as a hot-shot lawyer hired by a Hong Kong chemical plant to dispose of opposition to their polluting ways. But when he falls for a beautiful woman out to stop the plant, Jackie is torn in a conflict of interest and asks his trusty friends Samo and Biao to help out at least until they discover the true purpose of the plant.

Cast

Jackie ChanJackie Lung
Sammo HungLuke Wong Fei-hUng
Yuen BiaoTimothy Tung Tak-Biao
Pauline YeungNancy Lee
Deannie YipMiss Yip
Yuen WahHua Hsien-Wu

View Full Cast >

Images