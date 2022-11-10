Dragons Forever

Jackie Chan stars as a hot-shot lawyer hired by a Hong Kong chemical plant to dispose of opposition to their polluting ways. But when he falls for a beautiful woman out to stop the plant, Jackie is torn in a conflict of interest and asks his trusty friends Samo and Biao to help out at least until they discover the true purpose of the plant.
|Jackie Chan
|Jackie Lung
|Sammo Hung
|Luke Wong Fei-hUng
|Yuen Biao
|Timothy Tung Tak-Biao
|Pauline Yeung
|Nancy Lee
|Deannie Yip
|Miss Yip
|Yuen Wah
|Hua Hsien-Wu
View Full Cast >