These two animated tales draw from the ancient Indian Sanskrit epic the Mahabharatha, telling the stories of Princess Draupadi and the beautiful Shakuntala. The common wife of the five Pandava brothers, Draupadi is devoted to Lord Krishna, who protects her from humiliation by the Kauravas. Shakuntala marries King Dusyanta, but the two are immediately separated. Soon, a sage's curse causes Dusyanta to forget about the existence of his bride.