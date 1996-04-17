Dream for an Insomniac

A girl with insomnia who works in a coffee house has impossibly high standards for her love and fears she will never meet a worthy man. Then in walks a new employee and they click - until she discovers he has a girlfriend. Undaunted, she moves to L.A. with a friend sure that he will dump the girlfriend and follow her. She puts all her faith in fate and hopes for the best.
|Jennifer Aniston
|Allison
|Mackenzie Astin
|David Shrader
|Michael Landes
|Rob
|Seymour Cassel
|Uncle Leo
|Ione Skye
|Frankie
View Full Cast >