1996

Dream for an Insomniac

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 1996

Studio

Tritone Productions

A girl with insomnia who works in a coffee house has impossibly high standards for her love and fears she will never meet a worthy man. Then in walks a new employee and they click - until she discovers he has a girlfriend. Undaunted, she moves to L.A. with a friend sure that he will dump the girlfriend and follow her. She puts all her faith in fate and hopes for the best.

Cast

Jennifer AnistonAllison
Mackenzie AstinDavid Shrader
Michael LandesRob
Seymour CasselUncle Leo
Ione SkyeFrankie

View Full Cast >

Images