2003

Dreamcatcher

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 20th, 2003

Studio

Kasdan Pictures

Four boyhood pals perform a heroic act and are changed by the powers they gain in return. Years later, on a hunting trip in the Maine woods, they're overtaken by a vicious blizzard that harbors an ominous presence. Challenged to stop an alien force, the friends must first prevent the slaughter of innocent civilians by a military vigilante ... and then overcome a threat to the bond that unites the four of them.

Cast

Morgan FreemanCol. Abraham Curtis
Thomas JaneDr. Henry Devlin
Jason LeeJoe 'Beaver' Clarenden
Damian LewisGary 'Jonesy' Jones
Timothy OlyphantPete Moore
Tom SizemoreLt. Owen Underhill

Images