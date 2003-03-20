Dreamcatcher

Four boyhood pals perform a heroic act and are changed by the powers they gain in return. Years later, on a hunting trip in the Maine woods, they're overtaken by a vicious blizzard that harbors an ominous presence. Challenged to stop an alien force, the friends must first prevent the slaughter of innocent civilians by a military vigilante ... and then overcome a threat to the bond that unites the four of them.
|Morgan Freeman
|Col. Abraham Curtis
|Thomas Jane
|Dr. Henry Devlin
|Jason Lee
|Joe 'Beaver' Clarenden
|Damian Lewis
|Gary 'Jonesy' Jones
|Timothy Olyphant
|Pete Moore
|Tom Sizemore
|Lt. Owen Underhill
