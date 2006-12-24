2006

Dreamgirls

  • Drama
  • Music

Release Date

December 24th, 2006

Studio

Laurence Mark Productions

Three young women - Deena Jones, Effie White, and Lorrell Robinson - desire to become pop stars and get their wish when they're picked to be backup singers for the legendary James "Thunder" Early. Then they're set free for leads, but Curtis Taylor and Effie's brother C.C. decide for Deena to be lead which upsets Effie.

Cast

Jennifer HudsonEffie White
Beyoncé KnowlesDeena Jones
Jamie FoxxCurtis Taylor Jr.
Danny GloverMarty Madison
Anika Noni RoseLorrell Robinson
Keith RobinsonC.C. White

