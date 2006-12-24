Dreamgirls

Three young women - Deena Jones, Effie White, and Lorrell Robinson - desire to become pop stars and get their wish when they're picked to be backup singers for the legendary James "Thunder" Early. Then they're set free for leads, but Curtis Taylor and Effie's brother C.C. decide for Deena to be lead which upsets Effie.
|Jennifer Hudson
|Effie White
|Beyoncé Knowles
|Deena Jones
|Jamie Foxx
|Curtis Taylor Jr.
|Danny Glover
|Marty Madison
|Anika Noni Rose
|Lorrell Robinson
|Keith Robinson
|C.C. White
