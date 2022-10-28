Dreams of Love

This is a romantic biographical film about Franz Liszt. In a distinguished saloon of Paris, the unknown composer, Liszt, defeats the renown Thalberg at a piano competition. Through his playing, he wins the favours and later the hand of the countess D'Agoult. A daughter is born in their marriage, Cosima. Liszt is better and better known, Marie introduces him to the circle of artists.
|Imre Sinkovits
|Ferenc Liszt
|Ariadna Shengelaia
|Carolyne
|Sándor Pécsi
|Belloni
|Igor Dmitriev
|Prince Wittgenstein
