Dreams of Love

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

This is a romantic biographical film about Franz Liszt. In a distinguished saloon of Paris, the unknown composer, Liszt, defeats the renown Thalberg at a piano competition. Through his playing, he wins the favours and later the hand of the countess D'Agoult. A daughter is born in their marriage, Cosima. Liszt is better and better known, Marie introduces him to the circle of artists.

Cast

Imre SinkovitsFerenc Liszt
Ariadna ShengelaiaCarolyne
Sándor PécsiBelloni
Igor DmitrievPrince Wittgenstein

