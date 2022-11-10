Not Available

Dreamship Surprise - Period 1

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

herbX Film

Hundreds of years after humans have settled on Mars, Regulator Rogul and Lord Jens Maul, lead a force of Martians to Earth in order to conquer the planet. Queen Metaphor looks to the gay heroes aboard the spaceship Surprise -- Captain Kork, Mr. Spuck, and first engineer Schrotty

Cast

Rick KavanianJens Maul / Schrotty / Pulle / Putzmann / Santa Maria-Ansager
Christian TramitzKäpt'n Kork
Anja KlingKönigin Metapha
Til SchweigerRock Fertig Aus
Sky du MontWilliam der Letzte / Santa Maria
Hans-Michael RehbergRegulator Rogul

