Drifting Clouds

Tram driver Lauri looses his job. Shortly later, the restaurant where his wife Ilona works as a headwaitress is closed. Too proud, to receive money from the social welfare system, they hardly try to find new jobs. But they are completely unlucky and clumsy, one disaster is followed by the next. Finally, their courage, confidence, and their unbreakable love triumph over the fate.
|Kari Väänänen
|Lauri
|Elina Salo
|Mrs. Sjöholm
|Sakari Kuosmanen
|Melartin
|Markku Peltola
|Lajunen
|Matti Onnismaa
|Forsström
|Kati Outinen
|Ilona
