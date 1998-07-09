1998

Drifting Clouds

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 9th, 1998

Studio

Sputnik

Tram driver Lauri looses his job. Shortly later, the restaurant where his wife Ilona works as a headwaitress is closed. Too proud, to receive money from the social welfare system, they hardly try to find new jobs. But they are completely unlucky and clumsy, one disaster is followed by the next. Finally, their courage, confidence, and their unbreakable love triumph over the fate.

Cast

Kari VäänänenLauri
Elina SaloMrs. Sjöholm
Sakari KuosmanenMelartin
Markku PeltolaLajunen
Matti OnnismaaForsström
Kati OutinenIlona

View Full Cast >

Images