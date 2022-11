Not Available

Tongue-in-cheek rockers the Drive-By Truckers are probably best known for their double CD "The Southern Rock Opera," which was loosely based on the history of Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd. This collection of live performances showcases the band's first two shows from their "Dirty South" tour. With more than 22 songs, backstage footage and band member interviews, this packed video is sure to thrill fans of the group.