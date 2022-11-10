1989

Driving Miss Daisy

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 12th, 1989

Studio

The Zanuck Company

The story of an old Jewish widow named Daisy Werthan and her relationship with her colored chauffeur Hoke. From an initial mere work relationship grew in 25 years a strong friendship between the two very different characters in a time when those types of relationships where shunned upon. Oscar winning tragic comedy with a star-studded cast and based on a play of the same name by Alfred Uhry.

Cast

Morgan FreemanHoke Colburn
Jessica TandyDaisy Werthan
Dan AykroydBoolie Werthan
Patti LuPoneFlorine Werthan
Esther RolleIdella
Joann HavrillaMiss McClatchey

View Full Cast >

Images