Driving Miss Daisy

The story of an old Jewish widow named Daisy Werthan and her relationship with her colored chauffeur Hoke. From an initial mere work relationship grew in 25 years a strong friendship between the two very different characters in a time when those types of relationships where shunned upon. Oscar winning tragic comedy with a star-studded cast and based on a play of the same name by Alfred Uhry.
|Morgan Freeman
|Hoke Colburn
|Jessica Tandy
|Daisy Werthan
|Dan Aykroyd
|Boolie Werthan
|Patti LuPone
|Florine Werthan
|Esther Rolle
|Idella
|Joann Havrilla
|Miss McClatchey
