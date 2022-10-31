1939

Drole de Drame

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 1939

Studio

Productions Corniglion-Molinier

A French farce set in Victorian London where a botanist and his wife get into trouble when they pretend to go missing in order to hide from their sanctimonious cousin - an Anglican bishop who is leading a campaign against such writing.

Cast

Louis JouvetArchibald Soper, évèque de Bedford
Jean-Louis BarraultWilliam Kramps, le tueur de bouchers
Michel SimonIrwin Molyneux, alias Félix Chapel
Jean-Pierre AumontBilly - le laitier amoureux d'Eva
Nadine VogelEva - la secrétaire des Molyneux
Pierre Alcoverl'inspecteur-chef de Scotland Yard Bray

View Full Cast >

Images