Drole de Drame

A French farce set in Victorian London where a botanist and his wife get into trouble when they pretend to go missing in order to hide from their sanctimonious cousin - an Anglican bishop who is leading a campaign against such writing.
|Louis Jouvet
|Archibald Soper, évèque de Bedford
|Jean-Louis Barrault
|William Kramps, le tueur de bouchers
|Michel Simon
|Irwin Molyneux, alias Félix Chapel
|Jean-Pierre Aumont
|Billy - le laitier amoureux d'Eva
|Nadine Vogel
|Eva - la secrétaire des Molyneux
|Pierre Alcover
|l'inspecteur-chef de Scotland Yard Bray
