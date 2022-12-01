Not Available

Drop Concert: the Motion Picture

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    DROP CONCERT: THE MOTION PICTURE captures and reshapes DROP CONCERT, an experimental music performance by DJ Douggpound and Vic Berger IV based on their signature “drops” – obscure soundbites, pop culture audio clips, and their own loops and effects. The event was hosted by Tim Heidecker, who also sat in on keyboard for a section of this fully improvised show. It was streamed live for the Office Hours Patreon community in August 2020 and subsequently turned into DROP CONCERT: THE MOTION PICTURE with genius animator/musician Ben Levin.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images