DROP CONCERT: THE MOTION PICTURE captures and reshapes DROP CONCERT, an experimental music performance by DJ Douggpound and Vic Berger IV based on their signature “drops” – obscure soundbites, pop culture audio clips, and their own loops and effects. The event was hosted by Tim Heidecker, who also sat in on keyboard for a section of this fully improvised show. It was streamed live for the Office Hours Patreon community in August 2020 and subsequently turned into DROP CONCERT: THE MOTION PICTURE with genius animator/musician Ben Levin.