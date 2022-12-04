Drop the Magic Master

Not Available

Chen Jinsheng, a student of the Western-style medical school in the Republic of China, helped Master Shi Shu Leng run the private detective agency "Formo Detective Agency." Tian Buhuan, Nancheng grain merchants can’t find it, and the former empire Zengshi Liang’s family, weird cases are still happening one after another... Ghost market? Jail? Feng Shui? Five Elements? Who is it that is secretly manipulating it! Vendetta? Love rival? aphrodisiac? Gu poison? Who is in control of everything!