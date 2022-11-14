Not Available

The sun is setting and we see Dave, an artist, at the Laundromat. Fretting over his wife's ticking clock, Dave happens upon Ruby, a tempestuous beauty on the run with a mean-looking baby on her arm while toting a gun. Thus begins a series of capers that revolve around the helpless, yet, testy baby, a strapping town sheriff, a gun-loving bounty hunter and a snitching clown. All are involved in an ever-twisting plot in a quest for ownership of the baby Lloyd. The all night journey ultimately provides all characters their unsought solutions towards the lives they've been wanting.