Du fond du coeur: Germaine et Benjamin

Not Available

1794, During the French Revolution : Benjamin Constant meets Germaine de Staël and falls madly in love with her. He has the spirit of a young writer, weighed down by the hardships of life. Germaine, daughter of a wellknown figure, is one of the most brilliant woman of the century. Early on, Germaine lutes against Benjamin's love and only admits ot admiring his spirit. But, little by little, a violent and indispensable passion bonds them together. The two lovers continue to love one another and to struggle against this love for a period of twenty years. Season after season they meet and bask in each other's company. These intimate moments are at times ambivalent, but never lack in obstinance and passion.