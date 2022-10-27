Not Available

Dubrovskiy

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TVINDIE Film Production

A modern take on the classic novel by Alexander Pushkin. Vladimir is a successful banker and a regular at trendy night clubs. Masha is a diligent graduate of a British college and a loving daughter. It looks like they have bright future ahead. However, an unexpected quarrel between two eccentric fathers forces their offspring to live through the conflict of Pushkin's novel.

Cast

Danila KozlovskiyDubrovskiy
Yuriy TsuriloTroyekurov
Klavdiya KorshunovaMasha
Aleksandr MezentsevAndrey Dubrovsky
Gabrielle ScollayDubrovskiy's client
Aleksandr Nikolskiybailiff

