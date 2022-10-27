A modern take on the classic novel by Alexander Pushkin. Vladimir is a successful banker and a regular at trendy night clubs. Masha is a diligent graduate of a British college and a loving daughter. It looks like they have bright future ahead. However, an unexpected quarrel between two eccentric fathers forces their offspring to live through the conflict of Pushkin's novel.
|Danila Kozlovskiy
|Dubrovskiy
|Yuriy Tsurilo
|Troyekurov
|Klavdiya Korshunova
|Masha
|Aleksandr Mezentsev
|Andrey Dubrovsky
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Dubrovskiy's client
|Aleksandr Nikolskiy
|bailiff
