Not Available

Recognized as one of the most influential and most watched content creators in the world, Dude Perfect is a group of 5 best friends who have given a whole new meaning to the term sports entertainment. Now, for the first time ever, they are telling never before told stories behind 10 of their favorite trick shots. This behind-the-scenes look includes special, exclusive commentary from Dude Perfect as well as an all-new, never-before-seen trick shot.