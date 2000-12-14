Dude, Where’s My Car?

Jesse and Chester, two bumbling stoners, wake up one morning from a night of partying and cannot remember where they parked their car. They encounter a variety of people while looking for it, including their angry girlfriends, an angry street gang, a transexual stripper, a cult of alien seeking fanatics, and aliens in human form looking for a mystical device that could save or destroy the world.
|Seann William Scott
|Chester
|Jennifer Garner
|Wanda
|Marla Sokoloff
|Wilma
|Kristy Swanson
|Christie Boner
|David Herman
|Nelson
|Hal Sparks
|Zoltan
