Duel Masters: The Good, The Bad and The Bolshack

Meet Shobu Kirifuda, son of legendary (and missing) Kaijudo Master Shori Kirifuda. Shobu's just an ordinary kid, with one big difference - Shobu has the potential to be the WORLD'S GREATEST DUELIST! With best friends Rekuta, Sayuki and Mimi cheering him on, Shobu's dueling skills are increasing and he's learning valuable lessons about friendship, destiny and winning. Under the watchful eye of the mysterious Knight, Shobu learns to harness the power of the Flaming Hand and gains better control over both the ferocious creatures in the Zone and a steady stream of wacky (and sometimes evil!) opponents.