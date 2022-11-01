Not Available

Duk Dum Dui

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In exchange for a big sum of money, four Thai guys went to Africa to investigate a region where mysterious murders are occurring. Armed with carbines and just enough courage, they try to put some light on these inexplicable events. However, things get more complicated than expected when their travel bus has some mechanical problems, giving them no other choice but to go all the way by foot and that decision is a bad one as they meet up with cannibals.

Cast

Samart PayakarunMaat (as Samart Payakarun)
Khaosai GalaxyRa
Udom Chouncheun
Jaran 'See Tao' Petcharoen
Noi Po-ngam
Supakorn Srisawat

