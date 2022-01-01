Dumb and Dumber

Lloyd and Harry are two men whose stupidity is really indescribable. When Mary, a beautiful woman, loses an important suitcase with money before she leaves for Aspen, the two friends (who have found the suitcase) decide to return it to her. After some "adventures" they finally get to Aspen where, using the lost money they live it up and fight for Mary's heart.
|Jim Carrey
|Lloyd Christmas
|Jeff Daniels
|Harry Dune
|Lauren Holly
|Mary Swanson
|Mike Starr
|Joe Mentaliano
|Karen Duffy
|J.P. Shay
|Charles Rocket
|Nicholas Andre
