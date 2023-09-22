Dumb Money

Internet commenter Keith Gill sinks his life savings into GameStop stock and posts about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so do his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich—until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.
|Paul Dano
|Keith Gill
|Pete Davidson
|Kevin Gill
|Vincent D'Onofrio
|Steven A. Cohen
|America Ferrera
|Jenny Campbell
|Nick Offerman
|Ken Griffin
|Anthony Ramos
|Marcos
View Full Cast >