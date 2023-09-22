2023

Dumb Money

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Craig Gillespie

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 22nd, 2023

Studio

Black Bear Pictures

Internet commenter Keith Gill sinks his life savings into GameStop stock and posts about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so do his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich—until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

Cast

Paul DanoKeith Gill
Pete DavidsonKevin Gill
Vincent D'OnofrioSteven A. Cohen
America FerreraJenny Campbell
Nick OffermanKen Griffin
Anthony RamosMarcos

