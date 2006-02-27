2006

Dumplings

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 27th, 2006

Studio

Applause Pictures

A rich woman, Mrs. Li, is losing her attractiveness and longs for passion with her husband, who is having an affair with his younger and more attractive masseuse. In order to boost her image, she seeks out the help of Aunt Mei, a local chef. Mei cooks her some special dumplings which she claims to be effective for rejuvenation, but these dumplings hide a terrible secret.

Cast

Miriam YeungMrs. Lee
Tony Leung Ka-FaiMr. Lee
Pauline LauMasseuse
Meme TianConnie
Miki YeungKate
So-Fun WongKate's Mother

View Full Cast >

Images