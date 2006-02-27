A rich woman, Mrs. Li, is losing her attractiveness and longs for passion with her husband, who is having an affair with his younger and more attractive masseuse. In order to boost her image, she seeks out the help of Aunt Mei, a local chef. Mei cooks her some special dumplings which she claims to be effective for rejuvenation, but these dumplings hide a terrible secret.
|Miriam Yeung
|Mrs. Lee
|Tony Leung Ka-Fai
|Mr. Lee
|Pauline Lau
|Masseuse
|Meme Tian
|Connie
|Miki Yeung
|Kate
|So-Fun Wong
|Kate's Mother
